Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.19% of The Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,242 shares of company stock worth $33,678,801. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.97 million, a P/E ratio of -425.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

