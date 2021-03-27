AMLT (AMLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44,493.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $44,493.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

