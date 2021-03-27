Ampleforth Market Capitalization Reaches $196.16 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $4.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 362,666,673 coins and its circulating supply is 235,115,088 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

