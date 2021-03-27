Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

