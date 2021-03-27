Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,624 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $60,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Shopify by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,065.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 678.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.