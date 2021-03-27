Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 127,708 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $61,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,704.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.