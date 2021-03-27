Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 155,778 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $63,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

