Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $60.44 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $244.59 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $228.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

