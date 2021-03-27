Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $62.86 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Alliant Energy worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

