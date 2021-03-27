Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $65.63 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,273 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Abiomed worth $65,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $301.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.94. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.14 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

