Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of IDEX worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $206.55 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $121.62 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

