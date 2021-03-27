Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,209,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,315,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of DraftKings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

