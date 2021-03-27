Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100,366 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,366 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Lamb Weston worth $60,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

