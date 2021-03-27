Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

