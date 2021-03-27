Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $62,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

NYSE AON opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $151.04 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

