Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

