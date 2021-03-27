Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 401,137 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 401,137 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $67,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

GM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

