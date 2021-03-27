Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,523 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $191.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

