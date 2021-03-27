Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Analog Devices worth $277,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,082. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.