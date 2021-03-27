Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,271. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

