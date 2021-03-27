Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,248 shares of company stock worth $26,398,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. 323,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,273. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

