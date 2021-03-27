Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

