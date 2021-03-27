Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 130,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,549. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

