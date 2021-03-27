Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce sales of $411.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 323,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

