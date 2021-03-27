Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.35 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.21 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,864,837 shares of company stock worth $148,506,283 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

