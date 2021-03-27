Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 161,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,618. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

