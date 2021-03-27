Analyzing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Logiq and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46%

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 7 12 0 2.63

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $121.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 3.12 -$6.54 million ($0.11) -60.00 Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.79 $478.04 million $3.61 28.45

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Logiq on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

