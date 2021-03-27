Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

ANSLY stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. Ansell has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $126.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

