Antiample (XAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $839,573.82

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $839,573.82 and approximately $25.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.91 or 0.00843398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

