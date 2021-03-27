AntiMatter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.20 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00007877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

