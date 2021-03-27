Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stake Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 976.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,886 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 402,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,020 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

AIV opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

