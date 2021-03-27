APIX Market Capitalization Achieves $15.65 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

