AppCoins Hits Market Cap of $34.39 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $34.39 million and $737,728.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,359,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,359,821 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

