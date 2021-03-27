Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.