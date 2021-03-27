Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,093,885 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,580,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,238,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,315,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,096 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,549,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $205,538,000 after acquiring an additional 380,404 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

