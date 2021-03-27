AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,751,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 66,321,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. AppSwarm has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. The company offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google s Android, and Microsoft s Windows Mobile.

