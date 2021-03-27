APY.Finance Price Tops $1.89 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $45.98 million and $3.34 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,280,771 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

