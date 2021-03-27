Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00017664 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $394.38 million and approximately $175.96 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

