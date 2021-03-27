ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.86 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
