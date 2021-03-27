Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

