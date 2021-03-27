Ardor Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $296.95 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00263343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.71 or 0.04006048 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00051212 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

