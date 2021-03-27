Arepacoin Hits One Day Volume of $335.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 109.7% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $143,508.28 and approximately $335.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,148,246 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

