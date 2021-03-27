Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0011

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 167.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Arionum has a market cap of $177,943.66 and $53.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,902.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.38 or 0.03061385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00328916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.50 or 0.00900682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.01 or 0.00397148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00357458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00235617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

