Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

