Arweave Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.52 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.99 or 0.00048273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $901.35 million and $26.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

