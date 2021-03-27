AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading 108% Higher This Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $54.86 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

