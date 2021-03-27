Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

