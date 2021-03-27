Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASTI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
