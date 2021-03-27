Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global comprises approximately 8.4% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 4.34% of Ashland Global worth $208,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

ASH stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 428,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

