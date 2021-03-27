ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.