Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

